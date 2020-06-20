Pharrell Williams Releases New Song Dedicated to Frontline Workers

The recording artist released the song "Virginia: A Salute to Frontline Workers" on the Twitter page "Something in the Water" of his music festival.

The music video begins with a message from Williams speaking about the song's origins:

"This song was written shortly after the first Something In The Water in 2019, to include in our documentary about the festival," Williams said.

"We were inspired by how this community came together to challenge difficulties and let openness and goodwill guide us."