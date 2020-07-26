Phil Robertson: How God gave me the best that could have come out of my sinful past

In 2012, "Duck Dynasty," a program about our God-fearing, gun-laden, peasant family, swept through Central America. We had our time slot and we had millions of viewers.

For 11 seasons, we attracted viewers from across the country, particularly from the South and Midwest. We were not conventional for a television family.

We did not curse or drink. We pray on television. We speak of God openly. We love and live God's intention for a family to the best of our ability. And as we did, our popularity only increased.

CHICAGO PASTOR ORGANIZES PRAYER WALKS AFTER GETTING UP IN VIOLENT DEATHS

I can't say exactly why the "Duck Dynasty" was so popular, but I have an educated guess.

I think the American people were waiting to see a functional family that they could identify with, maybe even aspire to. They wanted to see men who were godly men, who worked hard, played hard, taught the gospel in all facets of their lives, and their wives did not make fun of them at all times.

They wanted to see godly women who honored God, cared for their family and community, and were loved by their husbands. The American people needed to believe that the God-centered family was still important to American life.

We have done our best to create the kind of family that the Almighty honors. A man, loving a wife, raising children to love, honor, and serve the King.

But if you have followed me for some time, you know that I did not always practice these godly principles. In fact, during the first two decades of my life, I was quite rebellious.

If you wanted to get a skeleton out of my closet from so many years ago, it wouldn't take you long to find one. Truth be told, I've dragged many of my own skeletons down the years in an effort to be honest about who I was before the Almighty took over me.

I recently gave you the news that 45 years ago, I sinned and had an affair outside of my marriage. This was at a time in my life when I did not know the love and forgiveness of God.

Before I met Christ, I didn't care about the King or the ways in which he had commanded his people to operate. I didn't mind being the head of my family or partnering with Miss Kay to raise godly children under my roof.

Instead, he wanted to party and leave Miss Kay to raise the children. I was more interested in flirting and having fun with any woman who came my way. I denied the godly order of the family, and what did I get for it?

More from Opinion

A wife who left me.

Children who did not know me.

A life that was tearing at the seams.

Miss Kay could have divorced me, she could have thrown me into the wolves. She did not, however.

Instead, she prayed for me, and when I realized how miserable I was, when I asked her to take me back, she first took me to the preacher, Bill Smith. It helped me see how broken my life was, how broken I was with sin.

He shared the good news of King Jesus with me. I followed Christ into the waters of baptism and I was introduced to a group of men who taught me what the Bible had to say about becoming a man of God. I'm glad to say that I learned how to be a godly husband for Miss Kay, who took me back.

I learned to love, honor and guide Miss Kay as the Bible teaches and how to partner with her to raise our children. I learned to discipline my children and teach them the good news of the Almighty. I learned the power to integrate our family into the local church.

When I walked away from those years of anarchy, when I entered the saving work of the Almighty, I found a God who forgave every sin and treated me with great mercy. I found a church full of people who did the same, who had none of my past sins against me.

Why were these people so forgiving? Why were you kind to me? They followed the path of King Jesus.

I experienced this forgiveness when I regretted my adventure 45 years ago. Truth be told, I regretted much more of an issue.

I repented of my rebellion against the Holy God. I felt his mercy and now I have a newly discovered daughter who is a blessing to my life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Miss Kay and I agree that it is the best thing that can come out of my past. She is a beautiful and God fearing woman, and I am proud to be her father.

This is how God works. He takes our evil and turns it into something beautiful. For me that "something beautiful" is my precious daughter.

Some of you reading this have made a mess of your life. You believe that there is no way to find meaning in your life and an identity that is not overshadowed by shame. For others, this describes someone you love.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here is my message to you and your loved ones. There is a way. Jesus says that He alone is the way. He is the truth and the life. None of us can reach the Father except through Him.

So give up, give up your arms, repent and go to the only one who can save you. Turn to Jesus, who is the fullness of Deity in bodily form, God in flesh. It's never too late.

Adapted from JESUS ​​POLITICS: HOW TO WIN THE SOUL OF AMERICA. Copyright © 2020 by Phil Robertson. Posted by Thomas Nelson. Coming soon on August 4, 2020 where books are sold.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY PHIL ROBERTSON