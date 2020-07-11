Philadelphia Eagles & # 39; penalizes & # 39; DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic statement

The Eagles did not elaborate on what "penalized" means. Jackson could not immediately be reached for comment.
Last weekend, Jackson received strong criticism after posting a quote, falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying that blacks were "the true children of Israel", and that white Americans would be terrified to learn that they had been "mistreating and discriminating. " and lynching them. "
According to Snopes.com, the passage is often cited by those who argue that Hitler was not a racist.
"Hitler has caused terrible pain to the Jews like the pain that African Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting against anti-Semitism and racism. It was a mistake to publish this and I really apologize for publishing it and I regret any damage it has caused." .
The team "had a number of constructive conversations in the past few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization, and community leaders. That has brought us to the point where we and he are ready to take the next steps, "according to the team's statement.
"We have discussed a concrete plan on how he and we can heal in the future. He understands that to stay on the team, you must also commit to supporting his words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that There is still a lot of work to do. "