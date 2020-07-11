Philadelphia Eagles & # 39; penalizes & # 39; DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic statement

"Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team, accepted these consequences and apologized," the Eagles said in a statement. posted on Twitter.

The Eagles did not elaborate on what "penalized" means. Jackson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last weekend, Jackson received strong criticism after posting a quote, falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying that blacks were "the true children of Israel", and that white Americans would be terrified to learn that they had been "mistreating and discriminating. " and lynching them. "

According to Snopes.com, the passage is often cited by those who argue that Hitler was not a racist.