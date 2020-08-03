Philadelphia Eagles coach tests positive for Covid-19

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Division of Presidential Photographers, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, the Philippines, on July 30. Robinson Ninal Jr./Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division / AP

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced Sunday that he would re-impose tighter coronavirus restrictions in the capital city of Manila, as the number of confirmed infections in the country exceeded 100,000.

The new restrictions, called "modified improved community quarantine," will be imposed in Manila and the provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan starting at midnight on Tuesday. The rules state that people under 21, people over 60, those with health risks and pregnant women must stay in their residences. The only exceptions are that people buy the essentials and go to work, according to the CNN affiliate, the Philippines.

Duterte's decision comes after at least 80 medical associations signed a letter urging the president to tighten the restrictions. “We are exhausted, both physically and mentally. Most of us are already infected with COVID-19, ”said the president of the Philippine College of Physicians, Mario Panaligan, in an open letter from August 1, according to CNN Philippines.

Duterte also approved the hiring of 10,000 medical professionals and the call to active duty and enlistment in the Philippine Armed Forces (AFP) to assist the current health care workforce, said Henry Roque, presidential spokesman, in a statement Monday by the morning.

The Philippines reported 5,032 new cases on Sunday, bringing the national total to 103,185, according to the Department of Health. The country has 2,059 confirmed deaths.