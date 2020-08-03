Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for Covid-19

Pederson is "asymptomatic and fine," the Eagles' statement read. It is in quarantine and in communication with the team's medical personnel.
"Anyone in close contact with Pederson at our facilities has been notified and will continue daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility," the statement read.
Pederson's contraction of the virus adds to growing concerns about the upcoming season. NFL teams already started performing at training camps in July, but Commissioner Roger Goodell canceled the preseason as a precaution. The season is scheduled to start on Thursday, September 10.
Dr. Myron Rolle, a third-year resident neurosurgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital and former NFL security for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, told CNN that more time is needed before players, teams, or fans return to the stadiums.
"I don't think it's safe to go back now," Rolle said. "I think the NFL should delay or cancel the sport this year to allow the wonderful women and men on the front line to really get ahead of this pandemic and make it safe for everyone to return to the sport."
Coronavirus is also affecting other sports. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred threatened to close the season shortened on Friday if the league and players don't do a better job of following Covid-19 protocols and controlling the virus. MLB announced last Friday that 29 players and team staff tested positive for the virus last week.