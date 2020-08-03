Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for Covid-19

Pederson is "asymptomatic and fine," the Eagles' statement read. It is in quarantine and in communication with the team's medical personnel.

"Anyone in close contact with Pederson at our facilities has been notified and will continue daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility," the statement read.

Pederson's contraction of the virus adds to growing concerns about the upcoming season. NFL teams already started performing at training camps in July, but Commissioner Roger Goodell canceled the preseason as a precaution. The season is scheduled to start on Thursday, September 10.

Dr. Myron Rolle, a third-year resident neurosurgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital and former NFL security for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, told CNN that more time is needed before players, teams, or fans return to the stadiums.