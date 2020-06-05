Philadelphia Inquirer journalists say they are sick after the newspaper publishes the headline: "Buildings matter, too."

Explaining their decision to call Thursday "sick and tired," they said they had spent "months and years" working to win the public's trust, only to see it "eroded in an instant by careless and empathetic decisions."

"The Philadelphia Inquirer published a headline in Tuesday's issue that was deeply offensive," it said. "We shouldn't have printed it. We are sorry and sorry we did. We also know that an apology alone is not enough."

"The headline was offensively referring to the Black Lives Matter movement and suggested an equivalence between the loss of buildings and the lives of black Americans. That is unacceptable," the editors wrote in the apology, which explained the errors in the process and promised changes in editorial, recruitment and training processes.

Inquirer journalists said in the letter that they were "tired of hasty apologies and silent corrections."

"We are tired of being told about the progress the company has made and of having commonplaces about & # 39; diversity and inclusion & # 39; when we raise our concerns," they wrote. "We are tired of seeing our words and photos twist to fit a narrative that does not reflect our reality. We are tired of being told to show both sides of the problem that there are no two sides."

How the letter was developed

The newspaper's bi-weekly Zoom staff meeting took place the morning after the article was published, the journalists who signed the letter told CNN. The call lasted more than two hours and focused entirely on mainstream and racial issues in the Inquirer newsroom.

The signing journalists also told CNN that the call angered and annoyed them. They said they heard the same management responses they always hear, with the leadership pointing to continued efforts to hire people of color and how this was a necessary conversation.

The letter followed in response to both the headline and broader problems, they told CNN. While formulating their letter, the Investigator issued his first response to the owner via Twitter.

"We need to do better," said the image on Twitter. "We have heard it loud and clear, even from our own staff. We will. A detailed explanation of how we did it so poorly will follow later today."

Journalists issued their letter around 5 p.m. On Wednesday, they told CNN. The Inquirer posted a longer apology on its website just before 10 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, the newspaper's editor, Lisa Hughes, sent an email, which was provided by the Investigator, informing her colleagues that they would not have their paid days off penalized for their protest.

"To be clear, we absolutely erred in allowing a deaf headline to print and not reflect where we are as a nation or community to be printed," Hughes wrote. "On behalf of the entire leadership team at The Inquirer, I am sorry."

The researcher's efforts to close the racial gap

The letter was signed by The Philadelphia Inquirer Journalists of Color. However, they confirmed to CNN that, despite not asking their white colleagues to join their letter, more than 60 of them offered paid days off on the company's Slack channel to those taking the day to protest. Hughes confirmed in his email that no employee would lose any paid time off if he declared ill on Thursday.

When asked about newsroom demographics, Benn told CNN in an email that the newspaper employs 213 journalists, of whom 57, or 26.8%, are people of color. He also noted that seven of the first eight newsroom hires in 2020 were journalists of color.

Hughes' email to staff also addressed the importance of Inquirer journalists to report news to all communities.

"Black lives matter, and we know we have a critical role to play in making sure that the work we do every day reflects the community we serve. We know that we, as a news organization and as a community, have ( Lots of work to do.

"But we are not a perfect place," Hughes wrote. "We strive to be an organization where all employees know they are valued and listened to. We have much more to do."

The editors' open letter also promised "to continue training and discussions on cultural sensitivity … more recruiting resources and requirements for various finalist groups (and) a process to publicly point out, discuss and reveal flaws in the editorial judgment that they are not addressed with a simple correction of facts. "

NewsGuild of Greater Philadelphia statement , the union that represents journalists in the Inquirer and other news organizations, supported the journalists.

"Like the Guild itself, which represents 319 Inquirer employees in news, advertising, circulation and finance, these journalists of color have been pushing for a more racially diverse company to better reflect the minority majority city it serves. "said the Guild. "A company whose news coverage is sensitive to the problems, needs, challenges, and dreams of people of color living and working in and around the city. A company whose predominantly white newsroom has made little progress to be more inclusive."