Philadelphia man faces charges of stealing $ 104G from Wells Fargo during George Floyd protests

A Philadelphia man was ordered awaiting trial on theft charges of $ 104,000.

The incident occurred inside a Wells Fargo Bank on May 31, following a surge of protests across the country in response to the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week earlier.

"Amid peaceful protests and an outbreak of civil unrest, criminal opportunists tried to take advantage of the chaos," Michael J. Driscoll, special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division, said in a statement. “Numerous banks across the city experienced vandalism and forced entry, but this daytime forklift robbery was by far the most blatant incident. The FBI / Philadelphia Police Violent Crime Task Force continues to work on the case, to identify the others involved. Our message to those people: See you soon. "

The accused thief, Raphael Shaw, 20, entered the Parkside branch with a group of others, before aiming a rifle at the people inside and pulling $ 104,000 in cash out of a vault. A criminal complaint said the individuals used a fork life from a nearby Lowe's store to move the vault.

Shaw, who was seen on surveillance video in a blonde wig, was identified by distinctive tattoos on his right forearm by a local officer who has had multiple interactions with him in the past year.

He was arrested, placed in federal custody and made his initial court appearance on July 17. If convicted, Shaw could serve up to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $ 250,000.

"We at the United States Attorney's Office will not allow violent criminal behavior to hijack the First Amendment right for people to peacefully assemble and petition their government," US Attorney McSwain said in the statement.

“We accomplish that mission not only by arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators, but also by detaining them without bond, when appropriate. That was the case here. Shaw will now face the consequences of his alleged actions, and will do so while sitting in federal prison, where he belongs, before his trial. The bottom line is that if you committed a federal crime during the Philadelphia riot and looting, we will come for you. "