Philadelphia police arrest six accused of vandalizing state cruises

Philadelphia police arrested six people who allegedly damaged state police cruisers during the May 30 riot.

Protests over the death of George Floyd erupted across the country that weekend. Although most were peaceful, some turned into riots and outbreaks of violence, including in Philadelphia, where Mayor James Kenney enacted the morning at 8 p.m. curfew. Days later, he was transferred at 6 p.m.

The suspects, five men and one minor, allegedly hit two state police vehicles with hammers, bicycle locks, and other objects during protests at the intersection of Vine and Broad streets, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

They are also accused of stealing equipment from the destroyed vehicles.

The suspects are now in custody after police caught four while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday morning, according to the report.

Authorities identified the five adult suspects as Luke Cossman and Steven Anderson of Levittown, Sammy Rivera and Francisco Reyes of Philadelphia, and William Besaw of Montgomery County. The identity of the minor was not disclosed.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Since then, the four officers involved in his death have been fired and face a large number of charges.

Protests that started as peaceful assemblies condemning police brutality and racism were sometimes out of control. Philadelphia saw looted shops, burned-out city police vehicles, and statues of controversial figures, including one of the disfigured former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo.

And more than a dozen officers were wounded on May 30 alone, according to the Philadelphia Police Department, including a bicycle police officer who broke his arm when a vehicle full of suspected looters allegedly ran over him.

The city and numerous police officers were beaten with two lawsuits earlier this month for the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and "harmful ammunition" against peaceful protesters. "Through the use of tear gas and other harmful devices, and their location of personnel, officers closed the exit points, covering hundreds of protesters on a steep, fenced and grassy embankment on the north side of the highway," the Demand Relating to a June 1 Demonstration on I-676 Readings.

"As protesters were trapped on that embankment, officers continued to fire tear gas and other harmful ammunition at them, leaving them trapped in a suffocating cloud of smoke and gas," according to the lawsuit.

Separately, police in the city are looking for an unidentified white suspect who allegedly set fire to four of the department's police vehicles early Monday morning. They had all been stationed in different neighborhoods.

City police officers have been instructed not to leave their cruisers unattended, according to Fox 29.