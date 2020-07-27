Philadelphia Police Cruises Through City Attacked, Burned Down

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after four of the department's vehicles were set on fire early Monday morning.

Police describe the individual as a white man who was last seen wearing flannel, a backpack and a scarf, according to Fox29.

Investigators told the station that most of the fires started on the tires of the vehicles, which were parked in four different neighborhoods in the city.

Officers are now being told not to leave their cruisers unattended, Fox29 reports.

Although all four vehicles suffered fire damage, no injuries were reported from any of the incidents.