Philadelphia Police Inspector surrenders to face charges of assaulting a student during a protest







Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna was seen in a cell phone video that appeared to hit a Temple University student in the back of his head as the man participated in an anti-racism rally and the injustice last Monday, prosecutors said.

Bologna will face charges of first-degree aggravated assault, aggravated second-degree assault, possession of a criminal instrument, misdemeanor assault and recklessly endangering another person, District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement last week.

Bologna surrendered on Monday and is awaiting trial, according to Mike Neilon of Bellevue Public Relations.

Philadelphia police said Monday that the incident is still being investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit and authorities could not comment further.

Personnel inspectors are part of the department's command staff. The City's website says: "The use of experienced judgment and specialized knowledge and skill is required to research, manage, and evaluate the efficiency, effectiveness, and / or integrity of the operations of the division, unit, district, etc. from the police. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Friday that while she was unaware of all the information that led to Krasner's decision to indict Bologna. "As a department, we do not condone the criminal acts of any person, and I sincerely hope that the district attorney will, in fact, hold all individuals who cause harm to others equally," Outlaw said. The unidentified student suffered a large head injury that required staples and sutures. That student was initially arrested, but after reviewing the video, the district attorney refused to press charges. The Philadelphia Fraternal Police Order promised in a statement last week to "vigorously defend Bologna against these unfounded accusations and charges." The police union said they were "upset" upon learning of the charges. Bologna, a police officer for more than 30 years, was "involved in a volatile and chaotic situation with only milliseconds to make a decision," the union said. "These charges clearly illustrate Krasner's anti-police agenda in Philadelphia," the statement said.

