Philadelphia police may face $ 33 million budget cut amid national calls for reform

The Philadelphia City Council approved a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday that would cut police funding by $ 33 million amid nationwide protests calling for reforms following the death of George Floyd.

The budget calls for various police reform measures, including body cameras and bias training for officers, training on implicit bias, the use of mental health professionals for police-assisted diversion, and additional funding for a Police Oversight Commission. Policeman. The reductions were $ 14 million more than what the Council and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney had agreed last week.

"As we move forward to heal our city and nation, we must not allow recent injustices between the police and members of the black community to continue to cause us frustration and pain, but rather take this opportunity to unite and work collectively and establish real reforms that They will make a difference in our neighborhoods, "said Curtis Jones Jr., council whip and chair of the public safety committee.

The City Council Committee of the Whole approved the $ 4.9 billion budget that also requires investing $ 20 million in affordable housing, an additional $ 25 million to reduce poverty and address disparities, and the restoration of funds for the arts community and cultural.

The $ 25 million will specifically address health care needs, healthier food options, affordable housing, anti-poverty efforts, job training, and other measures.

Earlier this month, officials had projected a budget deficit of about $ 750 million, which was widened by the city shutdown order for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The recent civil unrest in Philadelphia has also caused some delays and disparities.

"The pandemic and the COVID-19 riots in our city and country in recent weeks have magnified the disparities that were overlooked in a booming economy and years of cutting resources from our country's social safety net," he said. Council President Darrell L. Clarke. “Lack of access to affordable housing, health care, decent wage jobs and healthy food has been exposed by these crises, along with many problems. We can't go back to that old normal. "

"This budget is an important beginning to do it," he added.

The Fire Department will also be subject to its funding level for fiscal year 2020, which officials hope to generate $ 5 million in savings for the city. Other measures include a 2.5 percent increase in the parking tax, as well as an increase in non-resident salary and net income tax.

The City Council said it worked with its finance team and Mayor Kenney's administration to close the gap and produce a balanced budget by the legal deadline of June 30.

Other US cities The US, including Portland, Oregon and Baltimore, have approved cuts to their police departments, according to multiple reports. Meanwhile, New York City council leaders have also declared their intention to cut $ 1 billion from the New York Police budget.

