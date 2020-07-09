Philadelphia Union wears T-shirts displaying the names of black victims of police brutality

Their shirts were stamped with the last names of Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Alton Sterling, Tamir Rice, Philando Castille, Sandra Bland and other black men, women, boys and girls who died at the hands of the police.

Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake bore the surname of George Floyd, whose death sparked protests around the world demanding racial equality.

At the bottom of their shirts was another message: "One name is too much."

The team also tweeted that the players created a custom bracelet for Captain Alejandro Bedoya that had all the names of the black victims for Bedoya to wear for the MLS is Back Tournament.