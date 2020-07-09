Philadelphia Union wears T-shirts displaying the names of black victims of police brutality

Their shirts were stamped with the last names of Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Alton Sterling, Tamir Rice, Philando Castille, Sandra Bland and other black men, women, boys and girls who died at the hands of the police.

Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake bore the surname of George Floyd, whose death sparked protests around the world demanding racial equality.

At the bottom of their shirts was another message: "One name is too much."

The team also tweeted that the players created a custom bracelet for Captain Alejandro Bedoya that had all the names of the black victims for Bedoya to wear for the MLS is Back Tournament.

When Major League Soccer returned Wednesday night in Orlando, Florida, more than 100 people participated in a pre-game protest.

Black MLS players raise gloved fists in protest of racial justice before game one

Members of the Black Players for Change raised a gloved fist and the headlines of the Orlando City and Inter Miami teams knelt silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds in tribute to Floyd.

Floyd died in May when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during an initial report of eight minutes and 46 seconds.

CNN's Jabari Jackson, Steve Almasy and Homero De La Fuente contributed to this report.

