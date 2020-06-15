Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, convicted of defamation.

MANILA, Philippines – An award-winning journalist criticizing the Philippine president was convicted of defamation and sentenced to prison Monday in a decision called a major blow to press freedom in an Asian stronghold of democracy.

The Manila court found Maria Ressa, its online news site Rappler Inc., and former reporter Reynaldo Santos Jr. guilty of slandering a wealthy businessman. The Rappler story of May 29, 2012 cited an unspecified intelligence report linking him to murder, drug trafficking, human trafficking and smuggling. The site's attorneys disputed any malice and said the time limit for filing the defamation complaint had passed.

"The decision for me is devastating because it essentially says Rappler, that we are wrong," Ressa said at a press conference after the ruling. In a broken voice, he promised that "we will continue to fight" and called on journalists and Filipinos to continue fighting for their rights "and to maintain power to be held accountable."

Ressa was sentenced to up to six years, but was not immediately detained. She posted bail for the case last year, and her attorney, Theodore Te, said they will appeal the verdict.

"The verdict against Maria Ressa highlights the Philippines' abusive leader's ability to manipulate laws to pursue critical and respected media voices, regardless of the final cost to the country," said Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch, adding that the verdict It was "A frontal attack on press freedom that is essential to protect and preserve Philippine democracy."

President Rodrigo Duterte and other Filipino officials have said that the criminal complaints against Ressa and Rappler were not a problem of press freedom but part of normal judicial procedures stemming from their alleged violations of the law.

Entrepreneur Wilfredo Keng dismissed the allegations in the 2012 story as unfounded and untrue and said Rappler refused to publish the story online and publish his side of the story. He provided government certifications in court to show that he has no criminal record and requested 50 million pesos ($ 1 million) in damages, but the court awarded a much smaller fine.

Rappler's attorneys said the story was based on an intelligence report and that the one-year period under Philippine criminal law when a defamation complaint can be filed had ended when Keng filed a lawsuit in 2017, five years after the story will be published online.

In September 2012, or four months after Santos' written story was published, a cybercrime law was also enacted, allegedly violating Rappler. Rappler's attorneys said that Philippine criminal law cannot be applied retroactively.

However, Rappler acknowledged that it updated the story in February 2014 to correct a misspelled word, but said it made no other changes. The Justice Department, which filed the defamation charges in court, said that in updating the story, Rappler republished the story online in 2014, an argument dismissed by attorneys for the news site.

The Justice Department cited another law to say that a complaint can be filed under the 2012 Cybercrime Act for up to 12 years, countering Rappler's argument that Keng's complaint was invalid for being out of the one-year deadline. defamation.

If the Manila court upholds the position of the Justice Department, journalists and media agencies can be sued for up to 12 years after publishing a story.

As Rappler's executive director, Ressa faces seven other criminal complaints regarding legal issues plaguing her news agency, including an accusation that she violated a constitutional ban on media agencies that receive foreign investment funds.

Ressa, who worked for CNN and was a Time Magazine People of the Year in 2018, accused the government of abusing its power and using the law to silence dissent.

Many media outlets in the Philippines and beyond have criticized Duterte's policies, including his anti-drug campaign that has killed thousands of mostly poor drug suspects.

Duterte has openly criticized journalists and news sites who critically report on him.

He openly lashed out at the owner of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, one of the leading newspapers.

It has promised in the past to block the congressional franchise renewal of the major television network ABS-CBN. It was closed by the government's telecommunications regulator last month after its 25-year franchise expired. Congress has been listening to the main network's request for a renewal of its franchise.

The shutdown has been criticized as it cut off a major source of information about the COVID-19 pandemic at a disease hot spot in Southeast Asia.