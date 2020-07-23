Philippine President Duterte suggests disinfecting the masks with gasoline, quickly corrected

On Wednesday, Philippine health officials promptly corrected President Rodrigo Duterte after he wrongly advised residents to disinfect the face masks with gasoline.

Duterte suggested the highly flammable substance as a suitable substitute for cleaning products during a speech Tuesday, Yahoo News reported.

"At the end of the day, hang [the mask] somewhere and spray it with Lysol if you can afford it," Duterte said.

"For people who don't have [have Lysol], dip it in gasoline or diesel, and that motherfucker won't stand a chance. Just find some gasoline [and] dip your hand [with the mask] inside, ”said the president.

On Wednesday, the undersecretary of the country's Department of Health, María Rosario Vergeire, suggested that Duterte was joking and that residents should definitely not take the advice seriously.

"You know how the president talks. It's probably one of his jokes, especially [about] gasoline, "Vergeire told reporters during an online press conference.

Instead, cloth masks should be washed every day after each use. It should be washed and dried [under] the sun, ”he said.

The health official warned against washing or reusing surgical masks and N95.

"These masks have components, certain filtering mechanisms that, when washed, will become ineffective against virus filtering, so they should not be washed." After use, or within eight hours, [these masks] must be discarded or replaced, "said Vergeire.

Duterte has a history of deranged speeches during which he makes violent, offensive, or perplexing remarks. In April, he vowed to "bury" the coronavirus blockers and last year claimed he "cured" himself of being gay.

The Philippines has grappled with the increase in coronavirus cases during the month of July. According to Johns Hopkins University data, more than 72,200 cases of coronavirus and more than 1,840 related deaths have been reported.

