Philippines' largest television network has rejected license renewal

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine lawmakers voted on Friday to reject the renewal of the license of the country's largest television network, one of the critical news agencies that the president has repeatedly threatened, in a move that shut down a major provider of news amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The House of Representatives franchise committee voted to reject a new 25-year franchise for ABS-CBN Corp., which the National Telecommunications Commission ordered closed in May after its old franchise expired. So he left the air, but the vote permanently removes him from the air.

International media watchers have condemned the closure of ABS-CBN, founded in 1953, as a major blow to press freedom in an Asian stronghold of democracy.

President Rodrigo Duterte and most of his political allies, who overwhelmingly dominate Congress, have raised questions about the television network's compliance with the law and the terms of its franchise.