Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box wins HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, plus Siri voice control

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is receiving a major update today, featuring much-desired features like HDR10 + and Dolby Vision support.

Designed by Signify as part of Philip Hue's line of lights and accessories, the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is designed to allow Hue users to sync their lights with their home entertainment systems.



One of the main complaints about Hue Play HDMI Sync Box when it launched in September was its lack of support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 +. With Sync Box, Hue users were able to view HDR10 + and Dolby Vision content thanks to pass-through support, but there was no way to detect content to create lighting effects.

That has changed in the new update, and with compatible TVs, the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box now works with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision.

Today's update also brings Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice control, allowing Hue Sync owners to use voice-based commands to turn the Sync Box on or off, start or stop syncing the light, switch audio to game or video mode, and switch HDMI Channels

For those who prefer to use the infrared TV remotes or the Harmony universal remote, the HDMI Hue Play Sync Box can now be configured to work with these devices. It can be configured to respond to any button on the remote using the Hue Sync mobile app.

Updating the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box requires opening the Hue Sync application, going to the Settings section and selecting the option to install the installation software.

The Hue Play HDMI Sync Box can be purchased from the Philips Hue website for $ 230.