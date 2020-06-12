Philly shooting continues overnight, leaving at least 1 dead and 11 wounded, according to police

Gun violence in Philadelphia overnight between Thursday night and early Friday left at least one person dead and 11 others injured, according to police.

In one incident, a group of men armed with ski masks got out of a car and shot another group that was gathered on a sidewalk, injuring six of them, FOX 29 from Philadelphia reported.

There was no indication that any suspect was still in custody.

Earlier Thursday, police revealed that 158 ​​of the city's 177 homicides in 2020 involved shooting, according to the station.

On Tuesday night, a gunman fired more than 70 shots outside a house in North Philly, hitting six people and killing one, FOX 29 reported.

"I know BLACK LIFE MATTERS because I have lost too many friends and family to gun violence," City Police Inspector Derrick Wood posted on Twitter this week. "My blood is in the streets. Literally."

Wood, whose nephew was the city's 176th homicide victim this year, spoke about the twin crises of racial inequality and gun violence during an appearance on the station's "Good Day" show.

He suggested that cities provide more mentoring programs for youth and do more to help low-income families.

Public service announcements explaining the impact of violence on families could also be effective, he said.

"People need to look at it, not look the other way," Wood said, "because we are losing lives."

