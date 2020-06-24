Phils says that 2 more players, 2 employees test positive; 12 total

The Philadelphia Phillies say two more players and two additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number of members in the organization who have the virus to 12.

The Phillies said Tuesday that all other tests within the organization have been negative. One of the two players tested positive outside the team's spring complex in Clearwater, Florida.

The Phillies did not identify anyone affected by COVID-19.

The Phillies closed their spring complex after five players tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Philadelphia became the first major league team known for the outbreak. Three staff members at the camp also tested positive and the Phillies did not identify any of those affected.

MLB responded on Friday night by closing the 30 spring training sites in Florida and Arizona, states that have seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases, and ordering them to undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Other teams have reported positive tests without identifying the affected players.

The cases occurred when Major League Baseball moved closer to implementing a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players' association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length.