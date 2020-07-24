Philz Coffee fired four employees over police policy disputes: report

Four employees of a San Francisco-based coffee chain have been fired in recent weeks for the company's policies toward the police, according to a report.

According to local news site Mission Local, Philz Coffee fired an employee for a post on the store's Instagram story, saying the company should end its 20 percent discount for law enforcement officers.

The company reportedly fired three other baristas for removing police badge patches from its store bulletin boards, Mission Local reported.

According to the local news site, former Philz Coffee employees have also described other racist incidents and microaggressions while working at the coffee chain.

Philz Coffee has multiple policies to build relationships and favor police and other law enforcement officers in the San Francisco area, including a 20 percent discount and even a coffee blend named after the police code, according to Mission Local.

The coffee chain also organized "Coffee with a Police" events to help the community build relationships with police officers and displayed badge patches in its stores.

After George Floyd's death, Philz Coffee reportedly had a company-wide forum to discuss the race and the police. Employees were reportedly informed that each store could decide whether to display police patches in their store.

However, after three baristas, who were women of color, in Santa Monica removed patches from their store, cut them and threw them, they were reportedly fired for "destruction of store property," the newspaper reported. .

A spokesperson for the coffee chain told Mission Local that the incident did not occur.

The fourth employee who was fired, Robert Thumas, posted an image on the store's Instagram story that said, "What is your favorite iced coffee drink because ours is to arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor."

He also included his own note, which said: “No more police discounts, please. Thank you."

He told Mission Local that he discussed the incident with the company's Human Resources department, where he admitted that he "crossed a line." He also offered to stop managing the store's Instagram account, but was fired.

Since his firing, and the firing of the three baristas in Santa Monica, Philz Coffee has launched several initiatives including a diversity resource center, an anonymous hotline and training, Mission Local reported.