Phoenix Police Chief Asks FBI To Investigate Shots Involved With Officers Captured On Video

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams has asked the FBI to conduct a civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man killed by police over the weekend of July 4.

The July 4 James Garcia shooting sparked protests and calls for transparency at a time when scrutiny by police departments has skyrocketed in recent months.

"I am taking this step in the best interest of my employees, my department and the city," Williams said in a long statement. "I acknowledge that this is a time of community mistrust. I hope this step allows our community to feel secure in the findings."

The shooting occurred when Garcia was sitting in a car parked on a driveway. On Monday, authorities released images from a body camera used by an officer who arrived on the scene after the shooting.

"Where's the gun?" asks the arriving officer.

"It's on your lap," they tell him. "He didn't release it."

"So we retrieved the gun and pulled it out and fired it out to shoot," says the officer, apparently referring to firefighter paramedics.

In a statement to AZCentral.com, Danny Ortega, Garcia's family lawyer, said the Phoenix case is being watched nationally to see how Williams handles the investigation amid several high-profile police shootings that have triggered protests and calls for disbursements nationwide. police departments

"This case is gaining national notoriety and we continue to ask for transparency in this case as in all cases across the country," he said. "It was a very selective video to release. That tells me that the Police Department wants to control the narrative."

Williams said she appreciates transparency in an effort to regain public confidence.

"I have said before and will say again that I am not afraid of civilian oversight or investigation of our practices by outside agencies," he said. "While I am confident in the investigative work done by my team, I recognize the value of an impartial outside agency to strengthen public confidence in an investigation."

He added that in the future, the department will release a video in the body of a shooting involving an officer within 10-14 days after the incident.

On Tuesday, Phoenix Councilman Carlos Garcia demanded the release of all the unedited images of the shooting while expressing concern about the department investigating its officers.

"Despite calls from the community to end brutality and police killings, Phoenix PD continues to respond to calls with violence," it said in a statement. "Phoenix PD cannot continue investigating itself in shootings involving officers and police misconduct."