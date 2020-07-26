Phoenix police release camera footage of a woman's body shooting at officers during arrest

Phoenix police released body camera footage last week of a shooting with a woman who pulled out a gun and shot at officers while handcuffed earlier this month.

Officers responded to a motel on the Black Canyon Highway on July 8 after a man called, saying his roommate was "going crazy" and had fired a weapon, Phoenix police said.

The woman, identified as Jovana Kelsey McCreary, 24, told officers she did not have a gun, but when an officer searched her bag with her permission, she found bullets and illegal drugs.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN, 20, KILLED SLEEPING WOMAN WHILE SHE ACCOMPANIES A WRONG HOUSE: POLICE

He also denied shooting during the alleged altercation with the roommate.

In the video, when one of the officers tries to handcuff McCreary, she manages to get out of range and pulls a gun from her waist, shooting as she runs down the street.

"She has a weapon!" one of the officers can be heard saying, as they return fire.

McCreary was beaten twice and taken to a hospital in critical condition. She survived her injuries.

No officer was injured in the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCreary, who also had a misdemeanor arrest warrant for his arrest, was later booked on several counts, police said.