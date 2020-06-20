Phoenix requires masks in public as coronavirus cases increase

The Phoenix city council held an emergency meeting on Friday to approve an order requiring residents to wear face masks when they go out in public in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus and prevent a second wave.

Mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat, chaired a 7-2 vote in favor of the mandatory measure, according to The Associated Press. The order will take effect at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

"Public health professionals tell us that there are steps we can take to curb the spread. With today's vote, the Phoenix City Council is moving forward to protect our community, "he said.

The local ordinance will apply to those in public spaces and to anyone traveling on public transportation. Restaurants and businesses reserve the right to refuse service to any non-compliant customer, AP reported.

Children under the age of 6 will be exempt from the new rule and will not be required to wear a face cover. Like those who have specific religious beliefs against covering their faces.

CALIFORNIA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS IT WILL NOT APPLY THE NEWSOM COROANVIRUS MASK ORDER

Police Chief Jeri Williams said officers will "lead politely," leaving first-time offenders with only one warning, only resorting to appointments when all other options have been exhausted.

Williams' sentiments echoed those of Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, who said Friday that his agents would not enforce California Governor Gavin Newsom's face mask decree.

Instead, he said, they will make an effort to educate the public as much as possible, without increasing the current tension between civilians and law enforcement.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the sheriff's office explained that residents should "exercise safe practices" against COVID-19, including wearing masks. However, he also considered the idea of ​​law enforcement to be "inappropriate," as it would criminalize average Americans for a relatively minor infraction.

"Due to the minor nature of the crime, the potential for negative results during compliance meetings and anticipating the various ways in which the order may be violated, it would be inappropriate for deputies to criminally enforce the governor's mandate," the statement said. Jones. .

Sacramento County deputies will work "in an educational capacity," along with health officials. The announcement came just a day after Newsom, also a Democrat, issued the state order directing the use of facial coatings.

Associated Press contributed to this report.