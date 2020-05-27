PHOTO: First look at the structure of Cage Fight before tonight's WWE NXT | Newsdio

WWE has booked a cage fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher for tonight's NXT episode on the US network. USA In Winter Park, Florida, at Full Sail University.

To further develop this contest, WWE is using the WWE Hall of Fame and pro wrestling legend Kurt Angle to serve as the game's special guest referee.

Before the contest, Angle went to his official Instagram account to show the first look at the structure, which is quite interesting. It appears to be a normal steel cage around the ring with a catwalk structure on top of it that way so they can fight and maybe someone will hit it on the ring.

You can check it here:

As noted, this could be the last, if not one of the last games Riddle works under the NXT banner as he's slated to be moved to the main roster soon. To learn more about this and what brand you are expected to use, click here.

Regarding Angle, who was one of the many talents and staff members released by WWE last month, he finds himself in a situation where WWE can use him for any appearance he deems fit until his non-competition clause expires.

Angle was working as a producer for the company before he was fired, but it is reported that many producers were fired with the idea that some of them would be brought back once the company begins performing more shows in the future.