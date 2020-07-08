Photo of food served to NBA players in the Orlando bubble goes viral

Teams participating in the NBA 2020 season restart have begun to reach the isolated bubble in Orlando on Tuesday, but the food served to athletes has already gone viral.

Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels was the first to post about the lack of substance at his dinner served within the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World. His food, or lack of it, sparked a series of jokes from people who compared the spread to airplane food, the disastrous Fyre Festival, and lunch served in the school cafeteria.

"Fyre Fest 2.0 in the NBA bubble. Documentaries will be made," wrote one user.

"I had this exact meal in high school," replied another.

"NBA players are risking their lives and limbs to play in this bubble and literally feeding on airline food," another user posted.

Former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas also joined the fun saw after taking a look at the food Daniels posted, exclaiming that there was no way Lakers star LeBron James would dig.

Later, Brooklyn Nets point guard Chris Chiozza posted a photo of the entire meal on Instagram, which appeared to include real meat.

However, that didn't stop people from continuing their barrage of pranks on social media at the expense of food served to NBA players.

Marc Stein of the New York Times tweeted how food won't look like "airplane food" for long, adding that it will become more of a hotel experience once players are no longer quarantined in their rooms. .

"The food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed," he wrote. "Player meals will not look like airline trays after the first 48 hours …"