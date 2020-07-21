Photo of Judge Janet M. DiFiore found in a car connected to the suspect who shot Judge Esther Salas' family

Federal officials contacted New York State Chief Judge Janet M. DiFiore after officials found her name and photo on the car, Chalfen said. FBI agents did not indicate whether Den Hollander intended to target DiFiore, he said.

The judge's son Daniel Anderl, a 20-year-old student at Catholic University, was killed in the shooting, and Mark Anderl, the judge's husband and a defense attorney, was injured, according to Freda Wolfson, the U.S. Chief District Judge. In New Jersey. Judge Salas was uninjured, Wolfson said.

Mark Anderl is out of his second surgery and is in stable condition, according to his legal partner, David Oakley, who added that Anderl will need another operation on Tuesday.

The discovery raises new questions about Den Hollander's mindset before and after the shooting and illustrates the dangers judges, particularly judges, face while performing their duties.

Authorities said Den Hollander is dead. Her body was found in the city of Rockland in Sullivan County, New York, according to Private Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

Two police sources told CNN that the suspect died of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The ambush

Initial police reports said Daniel Anderl, with his father standing behind him, opened the door of the family home to multiple shots, a police source told CNN. The gunman fled, the source said.

A FedEx package addressed to Salas was found by officials in the vehicle associated with the suspect, according to a police source.

The gunman appeared to be wearing a FedEx uniform, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

"We are aware of the media reports and we are fully cooperating with investigative authorities," Jonathan Lyons, a FedEx spokesman, said in an email statement.

The attack targeted a family closely related to the law. Salas became the first Latina judge of the United States District Court in 2011 after President Barack Obama nominated her to the bench and the Senate confirmed her.

Her husband Mark Anderl works as a criminal defense attorney at Anderl & Oakley, PC, which specializes in state and federal criminal defense and municipal and juvenile court matters, according to her website.

And her son Daniel Anderl, a young man on the rise at Catholic University in Washington DC, may also have had a future in law, Salas told the New Jersey Monthly in 2018.

"I don't want to dissuade him, but he was looking for a doctor," he said in the 2018 story. "He's been arguing with us for as long as he could speak, practicing his defense skills."

The suspect wrote extensively about his hatred of women.

Den Hollander's extensive personal writings and legal work show his obsession with personal complaints and his abusive attitudes towards women.

She had unsuccessfully filed lawsuits against bars and nightclubs that offered "women's nights," alleging they violated the Fourteenth Amendment. She filed lawsuits against the federal government, challenging the constitutionality of its Violence Against Women Act, the "Female Fraud Act," as she referred to it, and against Columbia University, for its Women's Studies program.

Den Hollander argued a case before Salas in 2015, according to federal court records: a lawsuit in which he represented a woman and her daughter while trying to register for the Selective Service of the Army. In the case, Den Hollander's clients claimed that the draft was unconstitutional because it prohibited women from registering.

He dropped the case in June 2019 and handed it over to a team of attorneys at the large New York-based Boies Schiller Flexner law firm. He said he "couldn't see the case" because he was terminally ill, Boies Schiller managing partner Nick Gravante told CNN on Monday.

In one of his writings, Den Hollander claimed that he had been diagnosed with melanoma cancer in October 2018.

On his website, Den Hollander wrote an autobiographical document in which he personally disparaged Salas in racist and sexist terms.

While speaking of Salas, he claimed that he often had problems with judges of Latin American descent, claiming that they were "driven by an inferiority complex."

He attacked Salas' professional history and associations, and at one point seemed to fuel the white nationalist belief that organizations are "trying to convince the United States that whites, especially white men, were barbarians, and all of darker skinned were victims. " "

In the so-called "Evolutionarily Correct Encyclopedia", Den Hollander made chilling comments about the "solutions" to what he called "Political Committees" and feminists.

"Things begin to change when men begin to eliminate those specific people responsible for destroying their lives before committing suicide," he wrote.