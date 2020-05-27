PHOTO: Randy Orton Shows Off New Private Jet He Bought | Newsdio

It looks like Randy Orton has made a great purchase.

The former WWE champion shared a recent post on his official Instagram account of himself on a plane with the caption "F ** ked bought a plane." # # biggest # fight # party #ever #whatarib #hatebutidontblameyou ".

In November, Orton confirmed that he signed a new five-year agreement with WWE. At this time, the company was spending a lot of money on talent to keep them under contract as a way to prevent them from going to AEW.

With Orton, who is a WWE star and future member of the WWE Hall of Fame, it is safe to say that he got a big-money contract. Maybe it was enough for him to buy a plane.

Orton is slated to face Edge in a singles match at Backlash's pay-per-view event next month. This is a rematch of their Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. WWE is promoting this match as the best wrestling match ever.