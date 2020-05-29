PHOTO: Surprising new WWE star | Newsdio

Next in line. Earlier this month, Becky Lynch rocked the WWE world by announcing she was pregnant and vacating the Raw Women Title to go on maternity leave. That changes the way WWE was going to run for a long time, especially on Monday nights. With such a big change taking place in a hurry, it was time for a replacement, but I don't think you would have guessed this one.

WWE is an international company and they are always trying to expand to other markets, or at least grow wherever they can. This includes Latin America, where WWE has tried to increase its presence for years. WWE has spent years trying to find its next great Hispanic superstar and now they could have chosen someone, although it is not the name they could have hoped for.

In the latest Monday Night Raw banner on WWE.com, Angel Garza is one of the featured athletes. The banner was also updated to include new Raw Champion Asuka and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who did not appear until earlier this week, despite having been WWE Champion for almost two months. Seth Rollins, Charlotte, and Randy Orton have been on the banner all year. Garza appears to be replacing AJ Styles, who was traded to SmackDown last week.

Here is the new banner. from WWE.com:

The new star? Check out how Garza has been seen on the show:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30JGqQEr4IY (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xyk0IzFftC0 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4CHOVdJiYg (/ embed)

Opinion: This is a pretty weird choice since while Garza is a very talented fighter, I wouldn't call him one of the biggest stars on Monday Night Raw or even the biggest star in his own stable. Andrade would seem to make more sense in this place, although perhaps the company wanted to go with someone who had more charisma. Obviously there is nothing wrong with introducing Garza, but it is an amazing move.

What do you think of Garza? How far can you go in the company? Let us know in the comments below.

Thomas Hall has been a fan of wrestling for over thirty years and has watched over 50,000 wrestling matches. He has also been a wrestling critic since 2009 with over 5,000 complete shows covered. You can find his work at kbwrestlingreviews.comor take a look his- Amazon author page with 30 wrestling books. Get the latest and greatest professional wrestling news by subscribing to our daily email newsletter. Just look below for "GET EXCLUSIVE UPDATES" to sign up. Thank you for reading!