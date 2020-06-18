Photographer Kate Peters shows off the beauty of mastectomy tattoos

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

In the "Retrieve" portrait series, women in a diffuse pink light reveal delicately tattooed designs inked across the chest, spreading over scar tissue in bursts of color or black and gray. Naked, with nothing else in the frame, women embody a sense of openness.

A collaboration between British photographer Kate Peters and art director Gem Fletcher, which started in 2018, the series illustrates the beauty of mastectomy tattoos, a practice that offers breast cancer survivors the opportunity to transform their skin. after having recovered from his surgeries. It is a way to find new confidence, take control of the body after what can be a traumatic experience, and, as the medical journal JAMA has published, a way to promote psychological healing.

"All my tattoos mark different milestones in my life," Elaine told Peters. "Each one is for something. My half-sleeve is the story of my family: representing my children, the children we lost, my husband. (I have a) daffodil because I am from Wales and a clover because my husband is from Ireland. " Credit: Kate Peters

One of the women in "Reclaim" is Kerry, who was diagnosed with cancer three days before her 40th birthday. She opted for a total Mastectomy of her left breast, but she refused plastic surgery to rebuild it later.

Before each session, Peters and Fletcher interviewed the women about their experiences. "None of the reconstruction methods the medical team could offer me were right for me, my physique, my lifestyle, and the sports I practiced," Kerry told them. "It left me feeling incomplete and I found it really annoying. He chews you up, spits you out, and you go on your own."

Two years later, when Kerry discovered mastectomy tattoos, she felt she finally had a choice that suited her. She had iris tattoos tattooed on her chest as a tribute to her grandmother Iris, who survived breast cancer more than six decades earlier.

The practice has increased its popularity in the US. USA Since 2013, when the P.ink program, part of the non-profit organization F *** Cancer, began coordinating an annual day of free tattoos. Every October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they work with tattoo parlors across the country to open their doors to survivors looking for ink.

In 2018 Peters came across mastectomy tattoo images on Instagram and realized that these were shared primarily within the tattoo community and did not have a wide audience. In her home country, the United Kingdom, which does not have a coordinated program like P.ink, was not sure that many women knew about these tattoos.

"I realized I had been avoiding looking at myself in the mirror. I was taking my eyes off my chest and my scar," Diane told Peters. "I didn't realize this was a problem until I stopped doing it. Suddenly I had this beautiful piece of art. I stopped looking the other way." Credit: Kate Peters

Peters and Fletcher, who often collaborate, began finding women for the session via social media and photographed them in the privacy of Peters' home. Many of them had never had tattoos, but going through the process had given them a feeling of closure, particularly because they had to wait at least a year to tattoo after their surgeries, and comfort on their skin.

"Listening to the stories of women when we were photographing them was a very humbling experience, and seeing how tattoos had changed their perception of their own bodies," Peters said. "They were really interested in sharing how positive it had been for them."

There was Elaine, who was diagnosed in October 2015 and underwent a bilateral mastectomy a few months later. "I can imagine it now, the morning I was leaving home to have surgery and I looked in the mirror … I knew I wouldn't look like that again after that day," he recalled to Peters and Fletcher. "It was a discouraging thought, it was disturbing. When they do a mastectomy, they take away a lot of your femininity."

Elaine already had tattoos, including a dragon on her spine that she received after recovering from a riding accident that could have left her unable to walk for the rest of her life. This time he spent 25 hours with tattoo artist Anna Garvey, based in Shrewsbury, England, to cover his chest with vivid birds and floral flowers.

"We are as conscious of the body as women," Sarah told Peters. "I don't think I have felt this sense of belonging (about myself) and my appearance. It has only gone through the process I've been through." Credit: Kate Peters

Sarah, on the other hand, who was diagnosed at age 47 during a routine mammogram, had never received ink. She chose to rebuild her breasts after the mastectomy. During reconstruction surgery, women often have to have their nipples removed, and some opt for later tattooed areolas. Sarah didn't feel like that was the right decision for her. Instead, she underwent two full-day sessions of intricate gray dot work with East London tattoo artist and artist Dominique Holmes.

"The previous morning (my tattoo appointment) I was in a panic about it, wondering if I had already been through so much of my body," he said in his interview before his session. "I took a picture before (of me) and it felt really good with my mastectomy and the scars. I thought I felt good with my body." After her sessions, she says she saw her body in a new light.

"Having the tattoo has not only changed the way my body looks, the biggest part is how it transformed me," he explained. "I have more confidence in my body than in my entire life."

After the photos of "Reclaim" were Published by The Guardian newspaper, Peters said she was inundated with emails from people who had seen the job and were unaware that mastectomy tattoos were possible, including women who had undergone surgery and were interested in it.

"I think that was one of the main motivations for the women involved in this session," Peters said. "(They wanted to) show other people (how) it helped them change their lives."

"They've all been through these horrible experiences in their lives, yet they've all gotten through it and they were all incredibly positive," he continued. "They maintain this incredible spirit … and this desire to help others by sharing their stories."