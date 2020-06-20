Photographer Mark Seliger reveals the true meaning behind Obama's portrait

Mark Seliger, one of the world's leading portrait photographers, has photographed everyone from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, nude, to the Dalai Lama and Oscar winners, often for brilliant titles like Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair. Working with RADArt4Aid, an organization that distributed donations to various charities, Seliger, 61, auctioned off 26 of his classic photos to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Christie's bids concluded this week generated a total of $ 232,375.

Here, Seliger shares the stories behind some of them.

Jennifer Lopez: $ 11,875 for the United States Food Fund

For a 2001 Rolling Stone profile, Seliger had a jungle set built inside his Manhattan studio, drawing inspiration from illustrations by fantasy / science fiction illustrator Frank Frazetta. Then he augmented it all with a pair of leopards. Although López "loved the idea," Seliger told The Post, "I don't think she loved (leopards)." However, J.Lo put on his best face and made it work. "I don't think we discussed what the attitude would be other than that she was a provocative, strong warrior queen," Seliger recalled.

Brad Pitt: $ 15,000 for meals on wheels

"Tall Trees" was Pitt's idea for a 2014 Details session. "We found this area, Avenue of the Giants (in Northern California), where the redwoods line the road. Brad got on his bike and started riding, ”said Seliger. “My producer drove and I lay on the roof of our car, shooting while Brad sailed alongside us. I do my own tricks. "

Barack Obama: $ 37,500 for World Central Kitchen

Near the first 100 days of his presidency, in 2009, Obama welcomed Seliger to the White House for a filming on Rolling Stone. Seliger shot a cover image forward, then with shoe horns on what he calls "takeaway." He had only six minutes to capture it. "I told him to adjust his shoulders and move his elbows. And he said: ‘OK. That's enough art. "Seliger felt the rear shot really told the story." You could feel the weight on his shoulders, "said the photographer." I marveled that (the White House) must be an amazing place to wake up every Tomorrow. He said, "Not when you have three wars going on."

Tom Hanks: $ 6,250 for Hidden Heroes

Just before "Forrest Gump" was released, Hanks agreed to pose with a chimpanzee for a 1994 story in Us magazine. "It was interesting how they were synchronized with each other," said Seliger. "The chimpanzee sat on Tom's lap and started putting his hands on Tom's face." Instantly in the rhythm of things, “Tom started making faces that corresponded to where the chimpanzee was putting his hands. People always ask me if those are real chimpanzee arms. I always refer you to the bottom of the photo where you can see a little of the boy on Tom's lap, "added the photographer." Tom told me that this photo, for a long time, and maybe still, is the one people often ask to sign. "