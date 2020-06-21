Photos of the solar eclipse of June 2020

A partial solar eclipse is observed from Asan, Guam, on Sunday, June 21. Frank San Nicolas / PDN / USA Today Network via Reuters

An annular solar eclipse appeared on the Sunday after the summer solstice.

It was visible over Central Africa, the southern Arabian Peninsula, Pakistan, northern India, and southern central China.

A partial eclipse was observed in most of Asia, Africa, southern and eastern Europe, northern Australia, and parts of the Pacific and Indian oceans.

The entire eclipse lasted approximately 3.75 hours, but the duration as it passed over individual locations was around a minute and a half. During the peak, it lasted just over 30 seconds.