PHOTOS: The life of John Lewis

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Six leaders of the nation's largest black civil rights organizations pose at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York on July 2, 1963. From left are: John Lewis, chair of the Student Coordination Committee against Violence; Whitney Young, National Director, Urban League; A. Philip Randolph, president of the Black American Labor Council; Martin Luther King Jr., president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; James Farmer, director of the Racial Equality Congress; and Roy Wilkins, executive secretary, National Association for the Advancement of People of Color.

AP Photo / Harry Harris, File

