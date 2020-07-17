Phyllis Omido: Kenyan environmental activist lead poisoning lawsuit wins $ 12 million compensation to community

The court ordered the government to clean up Owino Uhuru, a town outside of Mombosa, within four months and gave the relevant agencies 90 days to pay the compensation money.
Omido told CNN that Thursday's ruling is a validation of his decision and that of the village residents to receive justice.
"Many people did not believe me and kept telling me what they were saying about lead poisoning, but now the court has seen that the community was exposed to this danger," said Omido.
Long way to victory
Omido worked at the Metal Refinery EPZ lead-acid battery recycling plant as a community relations manager in 2009.
He resigned after three months when his baby got sick and doctors found lead in his son's blood test and said he may have ingested his breast milk.
"My son was sick but I was not feeling well either. Our eyes at the factory were full of tears and the factory smell was pervasive. It made me think about what they were producing there," Omido told CNN.
"After I quit smoking, I noticed that people in the environment were having the same problems and decided to have people get tested."
The company closed in 2014 eight years after it started operating near the village and only when Kenya made scrap export illegal.
Dozens of residents tested positive after a 2015 government assessment, and some tests showed blood lead levels that the Kenya Centers for Disease Control deemed dangerous.
Campaign against environmental abuses.
The activist says there is more work to do.
Omido said hundreds of children suspected of being impacted by the presence of toxic smelters in the town have yet to be tested, according to their organization's evaluation.
"The most important thing now is to screen all children and make sure those affected have access to all medications and to clean up the environment so that the community can live in a safe place by then," he told CNN.