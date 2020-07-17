Phyllis Omido: Kenyan environmental activist lead poisoning lawsuit wins $ 12 million compensation to community





The court ordered the government to clean up Owino Uhuru, a town outside of Mombosa, within four months and gave the relevant agencies 90 days to pay the compensation money.

Omido told CNN that Thursday's ruling is a validation of his decision and that of the village residents to receive justice.

"Many people did not believe me and kept telling me what they were saying about lead poisoning, but now the court has seen that the community was exposed to this danger," said Omido.