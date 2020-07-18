Phyllis Somerville, theater and film actress, dead at 76.

Phyllis Somerville, an actress with a long career of roles in film, television and Broadway productions, has died. She was 76 years old.

Somerville manager Paul Hilepo says the actor died Thursday in New York City of natural causes.

Born in Iowa, Somerville moved to New York in the 1970s. He recently appeared on stage in the Broadway production of "To Kill a Mockingbird".

"She was proud to call herself a New Yorker, but she had Midwestern roots of Earth Salt that she was also proud of," Hilepo said in an email.

On television, he appeared in "The Big C", "NYPD Blue" and was in films like "Arthur" and was among the cast members of "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Her last film credit was "Poms," in which she appeared alongside Diane Keaton and Pam Grier in a comedy about older women who form a cheer team.

In "The Big C," he played the grumpy neighbor of Laura Linney's character, a direct history teacher who has a bleak prognosis for cancer.

Associated Press contributed to this report.