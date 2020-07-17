Physical distancing measures could reduce new cases of Covid-19 by 13%





But one expert cautioned that the results, however "politically convenient" they may be, are based on flawed data and should not be considered conclusive, but rather suggestive.

With almost 13.5 million confirmed cases worldwide and the lack of effective treatment or a vaccine, "the most pragmatic recommendation has been to advise physical distancing (known to some as social distancing) to minimize person-to-person transmission with you are looking to flatten the epidemic curve, "wrote the study authors, led by Dr. Nazrul Islam, a physician-epidemiologist and medical statistician at the University of Oxford.

But there hasn't been much data to show if it works or not.

Therefore, the researchers gathered and analyzed information on daily reported cases from 149 countries or regions, both before and after five different measures of physical or social distancing were implemented.