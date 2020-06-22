Piers Harrison-Reid Poem: My Black Life Matters

We are not saying that our black lives matter more than you.

We are saying that our black lives also matter.

A part of me wants to beg, beg to be respected, let's say my life is important because I am a nurse or an artist, a taxpayer, a family man, as if these were things with which we had to exchange, justify. But no, my life matters because I am human. I breathe, sometimes I get scared, I make mistakes. I appreciate the sunsets, I smile at the children who hide behind their parents' legs, I wake up late. I love incessantly

My black life matters because I live.

And if they don't listen to us with one knee or with their fist raised, how else can we resist?