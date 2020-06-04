Piers Morgan enters into a heated discussion with Rudy Giuliani on live television

Both men have been strong supporters of President Donald Trump: Morgan often writes favorable opinion pieces on Trump. Giuliani is the President's personal attorney. But his views diverged on Thursday.
The interview lasted four minutes in the 13-minute interview when Morgan asked Giuliani about Trump's tweet "when the looting begins, the shooting begins" in reference to nationwide protests against police brutality. (The controversial tweet was hidden by Twitter for violating its rules against glorifying violence.)

Morgan pressured Giuliani to explain why Trump used the quote, to which Giuliani, increasingly agitated, replied: "It is not inflammatory, it is exact."

"You sound completely crazy," said Morgan. "You have lost the plot."

Giuliani then returned the more personal argument, saying that he "really" knows why CNN's old Morgan show was canceled with a phrase that sounded like "screwed up" or "pissed off."

Giuliani later in the interview denied that he used bad language, but did not say which word he used could have sounded like that.

Morgan featured his self-titled show for three years on CNN before it was canceled in 2014.

Morgan said Giuliani has gone "completely crazy, you sound upset and you are abusive." Giuliani responded by saying that he lost respect for Morgan and said that "everyone in the United States knows that you are a failed journalist."

"You've come here, you've been rude and abusive," said Morgan, trying to end the interview. "You sound crazy. You've been swearing and you were someone I admired."



