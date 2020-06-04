Piers Morgan enters into a heated discussion with Rudy Giuliani on live television

Both men have been strong supporters of President Donald Trump : Morgan often writes favorable opinion pieces on Trump. Giuliani is the President's personal attorney. But his views diverged on Thursday.

The interview lasted four minutes in the 13-minute interview when Morgan asked Giuliani about Trump's tweet "when the looting begins, the shooting begins" in reference to nationwide protests against police brutality. (The controversial tweet was hidden by Twitter for violating its rules against glorifying violence.)

Morgan pressured Giuliani to explain why Trump used the quote, to which Giuliani, increasingly agitated, replied: "It is not inflammatory, it is exact."

"You sound completely crazy," said Morgan. "You have lost the plot."