Piers Morgan enters into a heated discussion with Rudy Giuliani on live television

Morgan pressured Giuliani to explain why Trump used the quote, to which Giuliani, increasingly agitated, replied: "It is not inflammatory, it is exact."
"You sound completely crazy," said Morgan. "You have lost the plot."
Giuliani then returned the more personal argument, saying that he "really" knows why CNN's old Morgan show was canceled with a phrase that sounded like "screwed up" or "pissed off."
Giuliani later in the interview denied that he used bad language, but did not say which word he used could have sounded like that.
Morgan said Giuliani has gone "completely crazy, you sound upset and you are abusive." Giuliani responded by saying that he lost respect for Morgan and said that "everyone in the United States knows that you are a failed journalist."
"You've come here, you've been rude and abusive," said Morgan, trying to end the interview. "You sound crazy. You've been swearing and you were someone I admired."