Pink criticizes "all lives matter" criticism in comments on her protest photo: "Educate yourself"

Pink responded to people who suggested that all lives matter and criticized her for attending a protest by George Floyd over the weekend.

The singer, like many other celebrities, has been sharing a series of posts supporting those protesting against police brutality and taking to the streets to call for reform. On Saturday, she shared an image on Instagram of herself attending a protest that clearly upset many of her followers.

The image shows her standing in the middle of protesters holding a peace sign with her fingers. The star is wearing a head coat, black sunglasses, and a Rosa Parks-themed t-shirt. Also, the "Walk Me Home" singer, who recently got over the coronavirus, puts on a face mask and appears to have a bottle of hand sanitizer ready in her pocket. She captioned the image with a collection of hashtags including "#blacklivesmatter", "peacefulprotest" and "alllivescantmatteruntilblacklivesmatter".

HOW IS THE CORONAVIRUS TRANSMITTED?

It wasn't long before critics took the comments to rebuke their participation in the protest. As Yahoo points out, Pink had no qualms about responding to the negative attention of her followers.

EVERY LIFE MATTERS! All people have the same rights. As for me, the motto "Black lives matter" is racist, "read one comment.

"Well, all I can tell you is 'educate you'," Pink replied.

She continued to respond to a different comment on “all lives matter,” writing: “Why are some white people so threatened by justice? Show how small you are. "

How did the Coronavir outbreak start?

Another user asked why no one protests when a white person is killed, prompting Pink to reply, "No one is stopping you brother."

This is not the first time that the singer has been involved with people who criticize her position on the Black Lives Matter movement on social media. He previously shared part of a statement originally written by Billie Eilish that specifically touches on the "all lives matter" reply.

"You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don't even listen to yourself and probably never will," he told one critic.

Pink has been a vocal vocal on social media since the May 25 death of Floyd, an African American who died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt his neck for more than eight minutes.

He even attacked President Trump on Twitter after he shared a tweet about the protests calling "LAW AND ORDER."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You are a coward and a racist and, like everything you've tried in your life, a complete and utter failure. I can't wait to vote for you in November. Maybe you will see the results of your baby bunker" she wrote.