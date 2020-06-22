Pink says couples therapy with husband Carey Hart is "the only reason" for them to remain married

Pink revealed that couples therapy is the glue of her 14-year marriage to her husband, Carey Hart.

The "Family Portrait" singer had a candid discussion on Instagram Live with therapist Vanessa Inn on Friday. She said the counseling saved her marriage to Hart, 44.

"I got a lot out of telling people that Carey and I have been in couples therapy with Vanessa," said Pink, 40. "So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and me."

Pink and Hart have been married since 2006 and share two children, Willow and Jameson.

"You need someone to listen to both of them and then translate them for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the past 18 years, I mean we wouldn't be together," Pink continued.

The "What About Us" singer explained that their different education affected the way they communicated. "We just wouldn't do it because they don't teach us as children how to have relationships, how to get along with people," he said.

"And intimacy is the part that is difficult for me," Pink admitted before revealing that Inn's assigned therapy exercises helped her with intimacy.