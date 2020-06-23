Pioneer coach Ronnie Barnes' next challenge is the safety of the Giants coronavirus

He was one of 20 black students chosen to integrate an all-white high school in Wilson, North Carolina, because if young Ronnie Barnes, so good, bright and tough on the inside, couldn't resist the storm and inspire change, who could?

He was an inmate in 1976 when the Hall of Fame Harry Carson was recruited by the Giants. Sixteen months ago, he was recognized for a lifetime of achievement at the Fritz Pollard Foundation's Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Salute to Excellence Awards, and it was only right that it be Carson, the foundation's executive director, who introduced him.

He cared for Wellington Mara at the end of the life of the owner of the Giants Hall of Fame, stayed by his bed as if he were his son, took care of the football Giants since Mara made him the first head coach in NFL African American chief in 1980 so far.

Ronnie Barnes, senior vice president of medical services / senior sports coach, is revered and respected at 1925 Giants Drive and throughout the National Football League, and has been revered and respected by the Giants throughout the decades, from Carson even Lawrence Taylor and Bill Parcells. Tom Coughlin to Eli Manning.

With Manning retired, Ronnie Barnes, 68, is featured only as The Pride of the Giants.

In his role for the New York Soccer Giants, Barnes is behind them in this pandemic. He is the one who over the decades has emerged as an unwavering and elevated symbol of justice, compassion and integrity.

"I was one of the few students chosen to integrate our public school system," Barnes told The Post. “It was called the Freedom of Choice program. There was some wear and tear with my classmates at Charles I. Coon Junior High School and even more as we progressed to Fike High School. ”

Young Ronnie Barnes never blinked.

"My parents and teachers told us that it would not be easy, but that it would be an opportunity for a better education," he said. “Funding at the time was not the same between black and white schools. Resources were scarce in black schools, and I was aware of that even at my young age.

“My sixth grade teacher took me and other students to a meeting where they explained the Freedom of Choice program. We were told that because of our state testing and qualifications, we had the best chance of succeeding in this new program.

"Throughout the experience, I felt a tremendous responsibility to represent my race and family in a positive way."

And before long, he had a dream.

"I became friends with white students and got involved in all the clubs and other extracurricular activities, including sports," said Barnes. “I was introduced to high school athletic training by Gus Andrews, a soccer coach. They sent me to summer camps to learn how to bandage my ankles and provide first aid care to athletes. I knew right away that I wanted to go to college to become a professional sports coach.

"On the first day at Coon Junior High School, the principal said," It's nice to see so many bright and shiny faces, "and he burst out laughing. That was probably one of my first few uncomfortable moments. The administration and faculty were welcoming. I never had a single problem with principals and teachers. I give them great credit for embracing integration. "

Barnes, 20 years after Jackie Robinson suffered personal hell when he made his MLB debut in Brooklyn in 1947 as the sport's first African-American, turned the other cheek on racists.

"The only outlier was in high school, where there were some white students who were upset that we were there, but overall, in addition to some name calling in the hallways, it was not an unbearable experience," Barnes said. "I don't really remember any fighting or conflict. My parents did a great job encouraging me to ignore the comments and realize that I was there for an education. My parents told me in later years that they feared for my safety.

“The worst thing that happened was that we took a bus that we don't normally use to go to the city center. A girl stood up in her chair and threw balls of saliva and called me and my friends to the center.

"She said we should die.

“It goes without saying that we got off the bus early and walked the rest of the way.

"In high school, we had a theater teacher who wore a full Confederate uniform, including the hat, and strutted out in the hallways daily, and that was puzzling."

Barnes would become the first certified athletic trainer to graduate from the East Carolina sports medicine program before earning a master's degree in the state of Michigan, where he was head coach and assistant professor. Most of his Freedom of Choice peers advanced to the best universities.

"Some of the black students lacked patience and tolerance, and either dropped out of school or did not return the following year," Barnes said. "I understood why some of my classmates didn't want to stay. I was there for one thing: a good education, and I received it. I made my way because I didn't care what anyone said or thought. I was focused on academics and opportunity .

"Human nature is to allow mean and negative language to distract. No one wants to be where they don't feel completely welcome. But I wasn't going to let that distract me. And the truth is, there were some of my white teammates who supported me. Various they are my friends to this day.

"We made it our school."

Young Ronnie Barnes in 1968 became friends with a man named Dr. A. Tyson Jennette, who would become his mentor and lifelong friend, and was an orthopedic surgeon for 55 years before retiring last year. Jennette was the team doctor at Fike High School and Barnes was a student coach.

"He taught me medicine at a very young age," said Barnes. “It has been a true inspiration for me. He practiced medicine in a small town, but returned to Duke University Medical Center every week for big rounds. He taught me the important lesson, that you must continue to learn every day in medicine. We shared a room the night before one of our high school championship soccer games. We joked that it might be the first time that a black person and a white person shared a hotel room.

"I can't say enough about his incredible belief and trust in me. My parents have passed away. I have the same love and affection for him and his wife Peggy as I do for Ann and Wellington Mara. "

The feeling has always been mutual.

"It was like a sponge," Jennette recalled. "I wanted to learn everything."

Jennette understood perfectly why young Ronnie Barnes was selected to be part of the beginnings of historical change.

"I think it was because of her personality and her determination," Jennette said. "He is the son of a minister, and he was a perfect guy to start the integration. He didn't say it was easy for him, but everyone liked him, and he was accepted, and I think he was very nice at that troublesome time." .

Today's protests make Barnes hope that together we can make this our country:

"What is happening in our country is inspiring," said Barnes. “I have lived through a couple of important moments. This is another extremely important moment in the history of our nation. We all have the opportunity to create real change. Having gone through segregation and integration and witnessed those changes, I hope that this generation of all races will help us make positive changes in our society.

“I have traveled to 70 countries. There are racial disparities across the world. I am confident that we can overcome this as a nation. ”

Barnes is also confident that the NFL can function through COVID-19.

"Coronavirus is a dangerous and often deadly virus," he said. "I think that through education and safeguards we can have a soccer season. It is a challenge since the spread of the virus is not over. The great people of New Jersey and New York have done an excellent job of adhering to the protocols that the scientific and medical community outlined. So we have been able to return to this point. We have to remain vigilant. We will all continue to discuss what is the best and smartest next step.

“I started working on a plan for this virus the week after I came back from the combine (early March draft). We bring key employees together and educate them on the next novel coronavirus. We teach them how epidemics can spread in pandemics. We went to work immediately to protect our players and employees. They found it discouraging that I took their temperatures at the meeting with a temporary scanner. We are still working to create a safe environment for our players and staff. "

Members of the organization will notice 6-foot social distance markers on the sidewalk outside the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Inside the sanitized facility, there will be signs urging those who are ill to stay home, there will be masks and masks, gloves and arrows on the floor.

Ronnie Barnes' work never ends.

"I have the utmost confidence in Ronnie Barnes in all the decisions we make as a team," Joe Judge told The Post. "He works hand in hand with us as coaches, he has the interests of the players in mind, and he has been here through a long history of the organization and knows a lot about the progression of the years and how they come together." It has been a great resource for me. "

The giants are in good hands.

"I have no doubt that the Giants will go above and beyond any protocol to keep everyone at the Giants' facility safe," Eli Manning told The Post, "from the players to the coaches and all the managers." Every employee that passes through the building will be in good hands.

"And I know this because I am confident that Ronnie Barnes will make many decisions to maintain that place and protect people, and no one cares more about people and their well-being than Ronnie."

"I know firsthand how helpful it was to me during my career, and also to my wife, my children, my parents, my mother-in-law, and my father-in-law, anyone who was having any kind of medical problem: Ronnie was the first person I spoke to about it, and went above and beyond what a coach should do to make sure they received the best treatment in the best hands.

"Then I know that the Giants will handle this pandemic as smoothly as possible."

Barnes will not use number 10 … no giant will use it again. But the franchise is counting on him to be as tight as Eli Manning.

Once giants, only giants.