Pirates RHP Santana banned 80 drug games this year

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana will miss the entire abbreviated 2020 season after being suspended for 80 games for violating the Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

MLB announced Sunday that Santana tested positive for Boldenona, a performance-enhancing substance.

Santana, 28, is in the process of making a comeback after missing the entire 2019 season after reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in September 2018. Santana is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 88 career games, all with the Pirates. He worked five innings of relief unsuccessfully in spring training before the MLB season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington called Santana's suspension "disappointing."

Santana's salary of $ 581,500 was reduced to $ 215,370 due to the shortened season, and he will lose everything. However, he received a salary advance of $ 60,000, and that money will be returned to the International Fiscal Fund team.