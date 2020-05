I have a fun and charming animated science fiction comedy short for you to enjoy today titled Pit stop. The story centers on a couple of astronauts who make a stop on the moon during their journey to use the bathroom.

It turns out that the bathroom is broken, so while one of the astronauts tries to fix it, the other explores a bit while trying not to urinate. It is at this point that he meets some alien creatures.

Check out the little story below!