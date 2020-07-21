Pittsburgh-area company makes drones that can disinfect an entire stadium in 3 hours

Researchers have developed a new coronavirus-era drone that can disinfect an entire sports stadium in three hours.

Aeras Fog Company, based in Wexford, Pennsylvania, said the machine uses electrostatic technology to disinfect large areas by discharging cleaner through its nozzles, which adhere to floor surfaces and under seats and other surfaces, such as guardrails. . You can spray up to 20 acres per hour.

"If this was not going to be something that was going to go away in a short period of time, there must be a solution to get people back to the things they like to do," Nick Brucker, the company's co-founder, told CBS 2 He founded the company along with entrepreneurs Justin Melanson and Eric Lloyd.

Aeras Fog said the drone can be used indoors and outdoors and that any clean area can be safely occupied three minutes after it is sprayed. The company recently tested the drone system at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh and hopes to have all the required certifications this fall.