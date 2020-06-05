Pittsburgh hospital officials say coronavirus appears less potent than before

Doctors at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) said Thursday that the coronavirus it appears to be declining in both virulence and infection rate.

"The virus may be changing," Dr. Donald Yealy said Thursday during a press conference. "Some patterns suggest that potency decreases."

Yealy said UPMC has successfully treated more than 500 coronavirus patients since March, and that fewer patients require ventilators to help them breathe.

People seem to get the virus less easily, and the cases appear to be less severe than when the pandemic started, he explained.

"We have tested 30,000 and the positivity rate was less than 4 percent. We tested 8,000 without symptoms and only 21 tested positive," Yealy said.

He also said that the risk of having a car accident at the Pennsylvania Turnpike "is greater than the risk of testing positive for asymptomatic COVID symptoms."

UPMC Senior Communities Medical Director Dr. David Nace said that thanks to steps taken by medical officials at the hospital, there were zero cases reported Thursday in long-term care and people-care facilities older than UPMC.

"We have followed the basic principles of infection control that others have also tried to follow," Nace said. "Including attention to surveillance of patients who exhibited signs and symptoms."

"We cannot prove our departure from COVID-19," he added. "Testing is a tool, not a cure."

UPMC researchers are not sure at this time why they see lower infection rates, but said it could be a variety of factors, including the weather and the fact that "viruses tend to mutate over time."

"And finally, we are probably making better decisions about who needs what kind of care," added Yealy.

In other parts of the world, Central and South America are experiencing higher infection rates with the largest increase in cases in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Haiti, Mexico and Peru, according to the United Nations.