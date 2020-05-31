Pixar: the highest grossing movies of all time

Pixar, the Disney-owned studio known for creating iconic CGI-animated films, has produced more than 21 feature films. With heartfelt stories, original characters, and stunning images, viewers flock to theaters when a Pixar movie opens. And each new viewer means more dollars at the box office.

RELATED: 10 Pixar Logic Memes That Are Too Funny For Words

We are here to discover which 10 Pixar films have brought more cash than all the others. Using data from Mojo ticket officeWe will first pay attention to how much a film has brought in nationally, and second we will see how it performed across the world. The number one movie turned out to be the first both of them categories.

Put on those 3D glasses; It's time to travel the expansive world of Pixar.

Updated May 30, 2020 by Shawn S. Lealos: When Pixar released Onward in 2020, it ended up as the first film in the franchise to fail due to the coronavirus pandemic that closed theaters around the world right after its release. However, even in his short release window, he still made over $ 100 million, and that's no surprise for Pixar's animated films. Even the worst of them broke $ 300 million and the heights for the best rival, even the best box office hits.

fifteen WALL-E (2008) – $ 532 million

Wall-E It was another movie that showed that Pixar are masters at what they do. In this movie, there is almost no dialogue, which seems ridiculous for a child's movie. However, it worked very well. WALL-E is a robot left on Earth to clean up the mess after humans had to leave the planet due to pollution caused by toxic poison in the air. He soon sees and falls in love with another robot named EVE, and the two try to send the message that Earth is ready to give humans a second chance.

14 Brave (2012) – $ 554 million

Brave it was Pixar's only attempt to make his own Disney Princess movie. However, the film was not a critical success, though looking back shows how Pixar was able to turn the tropes from the Disney Princess film into its head. The Disney princess in this movie, Merida, doesn't need a man to help her save her, and she and her mother defeated evil and saved the day on their own. Critical criticism aside, he reached out to the public and earned $ 554 million.

13 Monsters, Inc. (2001) – $ 559 million

Monsters inc. tells the original story of Mike and Sulley as they work to power the city of Monstropópolis picking up the screams of human children. Unfortunately, when a child escapes the monster world, Mike and Sulley have to return it without their co-workers or bosses noticing.

RELATED: 10 of Disney's Best Animated Moms

Monsters inc. it scared its way to an internal gross of $ 289 million in 2001. Worldwide, it raised $ 577 million. And even if you think it's enough, Disney has yet to capture the public with this franchise. A Monsters inc. derivative television show called Monsters at work is slated to hit Disney + streaming services in 2020.

12 Cars 2 (2011) – $ 560 million

Cars 2 it is one of Pixar's least loved movies when it comes to many critics. It's also from the franchise that most critics tore apart. However, fans see it differently, and that's why there were three movies and several spin-offs from this series, which saw the second movie win $ 560 million worldwide. The story flips the script and turns the fish-out-of-water story into a spy trap as Lightning McQueen sets out to stop crime abroad.

eleven Ratatouille (2007) – $ 626 million

Ratatouille It was a film that took Pixar around the world as the story takes place in Paris in the world of fine cuisine. It seems almost above the level of most young children, but at least it involves a cute little rat who wants to be a world-class chef. The story is that of a young man who, with the help of a rat, saves his restaurant and impresses the food critic who would otherwise be harsh. The moral is that a great artist came from anywhere, and anyone can work to succeed in what they love.

10 The Incredibles (2004) – $ 631 million

The Incredibles Follow a family of superheroes who find themselves in a world that no longer accepts superheroes. However, when Mr. Incredible receives a secret offer that will allow him to return to hero work on a mysterious island, he jumps on the offer leaving the rest of the Parr family behind to find out what's going on and what to do about it.

The first of Incredible the movies rescued $ 261 million from the national box office in 2004. Ultimately, he saved $ 631 million worldwide.

9 9 Up (2009) – $ 731 million

Above he follows a retired man who wishes to visit Paradise Falls in South America, a destination that he and his wife had planned to visit before his death. After being asked to move into a retirement home, he takes his dreams into his own hands and flies his house there using a load of helium balloons. Things get more complicated when you find a child who accidentally comes along on the trip, an exotic bird that eats tennis balls, and a pack of talking dogs. Adventure is out there!

Above flew to impressive box office heights. It consumed $ 293 million at the national box office and $ 731 million worldwide.

8 Monsters University (2013) – $ 743 million

Monsters University is the prequel to Monsters inc. That follows Mike and Sulley from college days. Although they disagree first, they soon unite to compete and become the best scarers.

Monsters University not only did he send Mike and Sully to school; It also sent Disney $ 268 million from the national box office and $ 743 million from the global box office.

7 7 Coco (2017) – $ 799 million

Coco took the idea for the Day of the Dead, the Mexican celebration, and told the story of a boy who not only discovered his heritage but also helped teach his family the true meaning of love. Miguel is a boy who dreams of being a musician, but his grandmother forbids it, which means that his parents will not allow it either. His great-grandfather was a musician who was left without his family. When Miguel recovered a legendary guitar from his idol Ernesto de la Cruz, he ends up in the land of the Dead and discovers the truth about what happened that fateful day many years ago.

Coco earned $ 209 million nationally but ended up with $ 799 million worldwide.

6 6 Inside Out (2015) – $ 857 million

Inside out It tells the story of a hockey-loving girl who deals with the reality of movement. Only this story is not narrated from the real world; Rather, it is narrated by the personality-driven emotions within your mind. Since these characters are played by great comedies like Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, and Mindy Kaling, you can bet they have some feelings.

RELATED: Which Pixar Character Are You According To Your MBTI?

The 2015 Pixar movie starring Riley and his Five Emotions generated $ 356 million at the box office and $ 857 million worldwide.

5 5 Finding Nemo (2003) – $ 936 million

The clownfish is naturally shy, so Pixar decided to find out what happened when one of these creatures was forced to venture across the ocean to locate her son. The resulting film was poignant and impressive, causing theme park rides, a music show, and a sequel afterward.

Finding Nemo it floated on its way to an internal gross of $ 380 million, adding an additional $ 559 at the foreign box office that took it to a global gross of $ 940 million.

4 4 Finding Dory (2016) – $ 1.02 billion

Finding Dory Explore the origins of Pixar's favorite Blue Tang. When Dory begins to have memories of the past, she ends up on a journey to locate her parents.

RELATED: Top 5 Friendships in Pixar Movies (and 5 Worst)

The popular sequel to Finding Nemo It swam up to $ 486 million at the national box office and $ 1 billion worldwide. He received extremely positive reviews for further exploring this favorite character of many while staying true to the series.

3 Toy Story 3 (2010) – $ 1.06 billion

toy Story 3 Explore Woody and the gang's attempt to return home after being donated to a daycare before Andy leaves for college. Things get tense when the bear Lots-o & # 39; -Huggin & # 39;, a stuffed animal that was abandoned by its owner, drags the toys through an agenda of its own.

The third installment in the Toy Story The series hit $ 415 million at the box office. He accumulated $ 651 million abroad, generating a gross income of more than $ 1 billion worldwide.

2 Toy Story 4 (2019) – $ 1.07 billion

The last and last movie of the Toy Story The franchise could still be in theaters, but it has already managed to attract $ 381 million nationally and $ 866 million worldwide (as of July 23, 2019).

RELATED: Pixar: The 5 Best Movies According to Rotten Tomatoes (and the 5 Worst)

The new adventure explores what happens when Woody's girl Bonnie makes her own toy using a spork and bulging eyes. Things get even more intense when "Forky" escapes, and Woody meets Bo Peep outside an old antique store. Like the first installments in the series, the last Toy Story The movie is hilarious and so heartbreaking.

one Incredibles 2 (2018) – $ 1.2 billion

The superhero sequel to The Incredibles It remains the highest-grossing Pixar movie of all time, grossing $ 608 million nationally and $ 1.2 billion worldwide.

The new film, which takes place directly after the conclusion of the first, explores Mrs. Incredible's new secret missions that are designed to put the super in the spotlight again. Meanwhile, Mr. Incredible must deal with the children at home, learning to understand Violet's problems, Dash's homework, and Jack-Jack's new powers.

Although Pixar has ruled out the possibility of sequels for a while, the cast members have expressed interest in a second sequel, and the rest of the team confirmed that there will be no shortage of ideas for the future.

NEXT: Top 5 Friendships in Pixar Movies (and Top 5 Worst)



next

Top 10 American Idol Winners Ranked





