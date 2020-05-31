Pixel 3 vs. Specs 3 XL: battery life, screen size, and price are the main differences

Aside from price and size, Google's 2018 flagship phones, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, they are essentially the same device. Currently priced at $ 397 and $ 499, respectively, the phones are much cheaper now than Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL They're available. But even though they are two years old, they still have great cameras, receive quick software updates from Google and are equipped with reliable Snapdragon 845 chipsets. So if you are deciding between the two, read on to see which one is the best for you.
Starting at $ 397, the Pixel 3 is the best route to follow if you want to save the most money. Its 5.5-inch screen also makes it the most comfortable and easy-to-carry phone. Lastly, it doesn't have an on-screen notch that runs across the top of the screen, so you can see content on your screen without a tab distracting you.
At around $ 100 more, the Pixel 3 XL offers a bigger screen and longer battery life. This is great if you see yourself watching a lot of videos or playing games, but be aware that the phone also has a large notch on the top. We don't think the extra $ 100 is worth it (for that money you can get multiple phone cases, a Google Home Mini, or wireless headphones), but if you have room in your budget, then do so.
Pixel 3 vs. Pixel 3 XL: What is different?
Dimensions and weight: The Pixel 3 XL is bigger and heavier than the Pixel 3, measuring 6.2 by 3 inches to the body of the Pixel 3 5.7 by 2.7 inches. The two phones have the same depth of 0.3 inches (8.2 mm). Due to the Pixel 3 XL's larger size, it is heavier at 6.5 ounces (184 grams). The Pixel 3 weighs 5.2 ounces (148 grams).
Monitor: The Pixel 3 features an OLED screen with a density of 443 pixels per inch, while the Pixel 3 XL is of higher definition, with a pixel density of 522 ppi. Unlike the new Pixel 4 phones, they don't have a 90Hz screen.
Drums: The last big difference between the two phones is the battery. The Pixel 3 uses a 2,915 mAh battery, while the Pixel 3 XL has a 3,430 mAh battery. Laboratory results for continuous video playback in aircraft mode averaged 15 hours for the Pixel 3 and 16 hours, 49 minutes for the Pixel 3 XL.
Pixel 3 vs. Specs Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 XL
Screen size, resolution
5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280×1,080 pixels
6.3-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,960×1,440 pixels
Pixel Density
443ppi
522 ppi
Dimensions (inches)
5.7×2.7×0.3 in.
6.2x3x0.03 in.
Dimensions (mm)
145.6×68.2×7.9 mm
158×76.7×7.9 mm
Weight (ounces, grams)
5.2oz .; 148g
6.5 oz .; 184g
Mobile software
Android 9 Pie (upgradeable to Android 10)
Android 9 Pie (upgradeable to Android 10)
Camera
12.2 megapixels
12.2 megapixels
Frontal camera
Double 8 megapixels
Double 8 megapixels
Video capture
4K
4K
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz + 1.6GHz octa-core)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5 GHz octa-core)
Storage
64GB, 128GB
64GB, 128GB
RAM
4GB
4GB
Expandable storage
None
None
Drums
2,915 mAh
3,430 mAh
Fingerprint sensor
Back cover
Back cover
Connector
USB-C
USB-C
Headphone jack
No
No
Special features
Waterproof (IPX8), wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
Waterproof (IPX8), wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
CNET editor Patrick Holland contributed to this report.