Pixel 3 vs. Specs 3 XL: battery life, screen size, and price are the main differences

Aside from price and size, Google's 2018 flagship phones, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, they are essentially the same device. Currently priced at $ 397 and $ 499, respectively, the phones are much cheaper now than Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL They're available. But even though they are two years old, they still have great cameras, receive quick software updates from Google and are equipped with reliable Snapdragon 845 chipsets. So if you are deciding between the two, read on to see which one is the best for you.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Starting at $ 397, the Pixel 3 is the best route to follow if you want to save the most money. Its 5.5-inch screen also makes it the most comfortable and easy-to-carry phone. Lastly, it doesn't have an on-screen notch that runs across the top of the screen, so you can see content on your screen without a tab distracting you.

Read our Google Pixel 3 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

At around $ 100 more, the Pixel 3 XL offers a bigger screen and longer battery life. This is great if you see yourself watching a lot of videos or playing games, but be aware that the phone also has a large notch on the top. We don't think the extra $ 100 is worth it (for that money you can get multiple phone cases, a Google Home Mini, or wireless headphones), but if you have room in your budget, then do so.

Read our Google Pixel 3 XL review.

How we test


Pixel 3 vs. Pixel 3 XL: What is different?

Dimensions and weight: The Pixel 3 XL is bigger and heavier than the Pixel 3, measuring 6.2 by 3 inches to the body of the Pixel 3 5.7 by 2.7 inches. The two phones have the same depth of 0.3 inches (8.2 mm). Due to the Pixel 3 XL's larger size, it is heavier at 6.5 ounces (184 grams). The Pixel 3 weighs 5.2 ounces (148 grams).

Monitor: The Pixel 3 features an OLED screen with a density of 443 pixels per inch, while the Pixel 3 XL is of higher definition, with a pixel density of 522 ppi. Unlike the new Pixel 4 phones, they don't have a 90Hz screen.

Drums: The last big difference between the two phones is the battery. The Pixel 3 uses a 2,915 mAh battery, while the Pixel 3 XL has a 3,430 mAh battery. Laboratory results for continuous video playback in aircraft mode averaged 15 hours for the Pixel 3 and 16 hours, 49 minutes for the Pixel 3 XL.

Pixel 3 vs. Specs Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Screen size, resolution

5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280×1,080 pixels

6.3-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,960×1,440 pixels

Pixel Density

443ppi

522 ppi

Dimensions (inches)

5.7×2.7×0.3 in.

6.2x3x0.03 in.

Dimensions (mm)

145.6×68.2×7.9 mm

158×76.7×7.9 mm

Weight (ounces, grams)

5.2oz .; 148g

6.5 oz .; 184g

Mobile software

Android 9 Pie (upgradeable to Android 10)

Android 9 Pie (upgradeable to Android 10)

Camera

12.2 megapixels

12.2 megapixels

Frontal camera

Double 8 megapixels

Double 8 megapixels

Video capture

4K

4K

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz + 1.6GHz octa-core)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5 GHz octa-core)

Storage

64GB, 128GB

64GB, 128GB

RAM

4GB

4GB

Expandable storage

None

None

Drums

2,915 mAh

3,430 mAh

Fingerprint sensor

Back cover

Back cover

Connector

USB-C

USB-C

Headphone jack

No

No

Special features

Waterproof (IPX8), wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box

Waterproof (IPX8), wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box

CNET editor Patrick Holland contributed to this report.

Google Pixel 3

The money saver

Google Pixel 3 XL

More screen for more money

