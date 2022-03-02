Planning a vacation but find yourself bored with your usual haunts? New England’s storybook charm and countless opportunities for enjoyment make it the perfect destination for your next vacation. The New England states (Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island) offer exciting getaway opportunities in all four seasons. Whether you are interested in bustling cities or bucolic vistas, historical sites or modern hotspots, New England has a destination that is perfect for you.

See it All

One of the best ways to see all that New England has to offer is to take one of the New England cruises that will allow you to explore many ports of call. For instance, you can begin your trip in Boston and cruise to Maine. This would allow you to experience the biggest New England city and some of the most beautiful New England scenery, all on the same trip.

Explore the Coast

New England beaches are unlike beaches anywhere else, and nowhere is better to experience a New England beach vacation than Cape Cod. With over 550 miles of extraordinary coastline, you will never exhaust the possibilities. Each town on Cape Cod has its own personality, from Provincetown to Barnstable, guaranteeing you can find the perfect place to stay in and enjoy.

Immerse Yourself in American History

New England is the birthplace of America, and every state has sites straight from the history books. Visit Plymouth, Massachusetts to see where it all began, and see Plymouth Rick and the very place the Mayflower landed in America. You can also tour Plymouth Plantation to experience the farm life of our earliest settlers and learn about the origins of Thanksgiving.

Walk the Freedom Trail in Boston to follow in the footsteps of our Founding Fathers and visit the sites of the American Revolution. Visit Newport, Rhode Island to see the mansions that line Bellevue Avenue and define the Gilded Age. Relive America’s literary history in Hartford, Connecticut where you can visit the Mark Twain House and The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center (they were neighbors).

Intellectual Hotspots

If books are your thing, New England is perfect for you. Don’t miss Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, with its historical campus and world-renowned museums and libraries. In Cambridge, Massachusetts you can visit both Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, two of the most beautiful and intellectually astounding universities in the world. Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island and Dartmouth in Hanover, New Hampshire are Ivy League schools. These communities offer all of the intellectual pursuits you would expect, and the theatre performances, lectures, concerts and other opportunities for cerebral stimulation are endless.

Fantastic Food

Foodies, New England is for you. From celebrity chefs to local favorites, you should never have to suffer a bad meal. Don’t miss your favorite regional dishes like oysters, lobster rolls and frozen custard. In New Haven, pizza is a must. Maple syrup is an art form in Vermont. No matter where your travels in New England take you the food is bound to be extraordinary.

Outdoor Activities

New England is filled with opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. World-class skiing is available in almost every state. Maine is home to the only national park in New England: if you are interested in the outdoors at all, you can’t miss Acadia. Don’t forget to book your whale-watching tour; New England is known as the best spot in the Lower 48 to catch sight of the magnificent creatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charming Communities

Most of what makes New England so special are its charming small places. Picturesque towns, complete with white church spires and town green gazebos, dot the landscape. Antique shops, ice cream parlors, food trucks and farm stands line the roadways. When you plan your New England trip, be sure to leave time to drive around and soak it all in.

Planning a New England vacation is a great idea. The hardest part will be deciding what to do. You may have to come more than once to experience all there is to see.