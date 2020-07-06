Plane crash in Lake Coeur d & # 39; Alene: Eight people believed to have died after two planes collided over Lake Coeur d & # 39; Alene in Idaho

A call came in for two planes that had collided over the lake around 2:20 p.m., Higgins told CNN on Sunday.

Two victims, both deceased, were recovered from the aircraft before they sank, Higgins said.

The remaining six victims are still unknown, but are believed to be dead, Higgins said. They include adults and children, but no further details were available.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the collision or how many victims there were on each plane, Higgins told CNN.