Plane crash in Lake Coeur d & # 39; Alene: Eight people believed to have died after two planes collided over Lake Coeur d & # 39; Alene in Idaho

A call came in for two planes that had collided over the lake around 2:20 p.m., Higgins told CNN on Sunday.
Two victims, both deceased, were recovered from the aircraft before they sank, Higgins said.
The remaining six victims are still unknown, but are believed to be dead, Higgins said. They include adults and children, but no further details were available.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the collision or how many victims there were on each plane, Higgins told CNN.
The planes were located by a sonar team in 127 feet of water, Higgins said, and will not be recovered until Monday or Tuesday.
One plane involved in the collision was a Cessna 206, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor told CNN.
Investigators still don't know the make and model of the other planes involved.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the collision, Gregor said.
There were multiple witnesses who either saw or heard the collision or witnessed the aftermath, Higgins said, as many people were sailing on the lake over the holiday weekend.