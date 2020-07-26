Plane crash in Utah: baby and 2 adults die in backyard accident

The accident happened Saturday afternoon when a Piper PA-32 plane carrying six people crashed into a backyard in the city of West Jordan, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

Three people died on board the plane, including the pilot, Police identified as Lee Wyckoff, 43, her 9-month-old baby, and Milda Shibonis, 36, West Jordan police said.

The pilot's wife is in critical condition and a 2-year-old boy has critical burns. A 12-year-old girl was treated at a local hospital and released, West Jordan police spokeswoman Jennifer Worthen told CNN.

A 72-year-old woman who was in a house hit by the plane is in critical condition, according to a cheep Sunday from the police department.
A Piper PA-32 plane, similar to the plane in this photo, crashed in a Utah neighborhood on Saturday.

The accident also damaged three houses, said West Jordan city spokesman Tauni Barker.

The cause of the accident has not been determined. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.



