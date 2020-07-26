Plane crash in Utah kills at least three, including one girl

A plane carrying six people crashed Saturday afternoon in a Utah backyard, killing at least two adults and a 9-month-old girl who were on board, according to local reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Piper PA-32 with six people on board had taken off from the South Valley Regional Airport and had crashed into a backyard in the city of West Jordan.

The deaths included the man who was piloting the plane, along with a woman, the girl, the passengers on the plane, Fox 13 reported in Salt Lake City.

Of the other three on board, a woman is in critical condition, a 2-year-old boy is in stable condition and a 12-year-old boy was injured but was released from the hospital, Fox 13 reported, citing police officials.

The accident, which occurred at 1:30 p.m. Local time, caused by a massive fire, footage from the scene posted by the Fox affiliate.

One house was destroyed and two others were damaged in the fire.

A woman who was inside one of the houses is in critical condition, authorities said.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.