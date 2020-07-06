Plane crash over Lake Idaho kills two, six more suspected dead

At least two people died, and six others are presumed dead, when two planes collided over an Idaho lake on Sunday, according to reports.

The plane, believed to carry a total of eight passengers, hit each other at 2:20 p.m. over Lake Coeur d & # 39; Alene, KXLY-TV reported, citing the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Two bodies were pulled from the water and other passengers have not yet been found, authorities said.

The two planes were located by sounding about 127 feet below the lake's surface.

A witness to Sunday's shipwreck, Patrick Pearce, told The Spokesman-Review that he saw planes heading toward each other over the lake before crashing and falling into the water.

Another witness, John Cowles, told the newspaper that he saw what he thought was the "engine explosion" of an airplane flying about 200 feet above the water.

The plane's wing fell off before the plane sank into the water, Cowles said.